“I would have picked Kuldeep any day” - When Gautam Gambhir slammed India during IND vs ENG 2021 series

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir slammed the side in 2021 for not playing left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the XI for the first Test of the home series against England. In the first of four Tests in Chennai, led by Virat Kohli, India opted to play three spinners in their lineup.

Ad

Yet, Kuldeep could not find a place in the side with Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Nadeem getting the nod. The 30-year-old had played only six Tests at that point.

However, Kuldeep had picked up a five-wicket haul in his last Test outing before the 2021 Chennai Test.

Talking on ESPN Cricinfo about India's decision to leave Kuldeep out against England, Gambhir said (via Hindustan Times):

"They are playing two off-spinners. Yes, probably they wanted a little more depth in the batting at No.7 and No.8. So it’s a massive surprise. I would have picked Kuldeep any day. Whether it’s a right hander or a left hander, it really doesn’t matter when you’ve got a left-arm spinner who can take it both ways."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"You got to use him first up in the series, you don’t wanna wait for the second or third test match because a lot of times we’ve seen how a wrist spinner can actually turn the game. So it’s a bit unfortunate and surprising as well. A left-arm wrist spinner is a unique commodity. He’s been with the team without playing much. He would have been a great asset."

Ad

Kuldeep's exclusion proved costly as England piled on a massive 578 in their first innings, en route to a crushing 227-run victory.

Kuldeep Yadav has been left out of India's XI in the ongoing 2nd England Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cut to the present, and Kuldeep Yadav continues to find himself on the sidelines in Tests despite a stellar record. After Team India lost the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Leeds, several former players called for Kuldeep's inclusion in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Yet, Gambhir and the Indian management picked Washington Sundar as their second spinner to complement Ravindra Jadeja in the XI for the ongoing Edgbaston contest. Having debuted in Tests in 2017, Kuldeep has played only 13 games in his career, with his last coming in the first Test of the home series against New Zealand in October 2024.

The veteran boasts an outstanding Test record with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four 5-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news