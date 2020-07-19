I am really worried about the fast bowlers getting injured: Irfan Pathan on players returning to practice

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he is really worried about how the Indian fast bowlers will get back into rhythm once players start training again.

The Indian team hasn't had much time to practice since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Irfan Pathan believes that it will take at least 4-6 weeks for the fast bowlers to get back into the groove.

"To be honest, I am really worried about the fast bowlers. Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves. It's a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Injury management will be key for fast bowlers: Irfan Pathan

India pacer Shardul Thakur started his training way back in May at Boisar in Maharashtra. Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina also resumed training in nets at Ghaziabad last month. Mohammad Shami begun practising in his ancestral home which has a mini-ground and superb training facilities.

While the Indian pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma have resumed training, Irfan Pathan feels that it is important to be mindful about the possibility of injuries.

Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that training suddenly after so many days could lead to stiffness in the body which could in turn cause injuries.

"Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen," Irfan Pathan asserted.

With the IPL likely to happen in the UAE during the late September-early November window, the Indian players will likely be travelling to UAE for a six-week training camp soon.