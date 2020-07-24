I still get goosebumps when I watch that video: Stuart Binny recalls his spell of 6/4

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny recalled his magical spell of 6/4 against Bangladesh in an ODI in 2014, stating that he still got goosebumps whenever he watched the video of that game.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, Stuart Binny touched upon a lot of interesting topics.

Among those topics, Stuart Binny also discussed his best performance in international cricket, the day when he single-handedly blew away the entire Bangladesh team on the latter's home turf.

You can't ask for better days than that: Stuart Binny

Five-wicket hauls in ODIs while conceding fewest runs:

5/1 - Courtney Walsh [WI] in 1986

6/4 - Stuart Binny [Ind] (Today in 2014) - best bowling figures for India!

5/6 - Sunil Joshi [Ind] in 1999

5/6 - Luke Jongwe [Zim] in 2016

5/7 - Daniel Vettori [NZ] in 2007 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 17, 2020

Stuart Binny shattered the record of the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler when he dismissed six Bangladeshi batsman while conceding just four runs at Dhaka.

India had won the first ODI of the series under Suresh Raina's captaincy, but in the second ODI, Bangladesh bowled them out for 105. Chasing 106 runs in 41 overs, the home team reached 44/2 in 11.3 overs before Stuart Binny took matters into his own hands.

Best Bowling in ODIs for India -



💥S Binny 6/4

💥A Kumble 6/12

💥A Nehra 6/23

💥K Yadav 6/25

💥M Kartik 6/27



Stuart Binny has got 6/4 figures on this day in 2014.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/hH4BWCRcyz — Chinmay 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rit_111_) June 17, 2020

The right-arm pacer broke the partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun and sent both of them back to the pavilion. Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza and Al-Amin Hossain were his next victims as his 4.4-over spell helped India win the match by 47 runs.

"I still get goosebumps when I watch that video to be honest. You can't ask for better days than that. It was a game where we didn't get too many runs on the board and we were under pressure from ball one. It was a wicket that wasn't bad but we were on and off the field because of rain," Stuart Binny recalled.

"The covers came on and off and on and off. There was a little moisture in the surface and it suited my bowling. I could not have asked for a better wicket on that day to suit my bowling," he continued.

Stuart Binny mentioned that he used his experience in domestic cricket bowled considerably fuller. He elaborated that Suresh Raina had also advised him to bowl Test match lengths.

Stuart Binny adhered to that bit of advice and ultimately, broke the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs.