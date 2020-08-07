'I am still hopeful of making a comeback to the Indian team,' says Amit Mishra

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra still hopes that he can make a comeback into the Indian team.

The 37-year-old, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, stated that he is only playing in the IPL because he has a burning desire to one day play for India again.

Amit Mishra last played an international game for India in a T20I back in February 2017. As far as the longest format is concerned, he made his last appearance back in 2016.

Amit Mishra has played 36 ODIs for India and has picked up 64 wickets at a brilliant average of 23.60.

When asked whether he is eyeing a comeback into the Indian team, Amit Mishra told cricket.com:

“Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback.”

Age should not be the criterion to judge performance: Amit Mishra

At 37 years of age, Amit Mishra is approaching the twilight of his career. However, he believes that he can still make a comeback if he keeps himself motivated. He added that every rejection only made his resolve stronger and made him work harder.

Players like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag have been pretty vocal about how the BCCI did not communicate well with senior players and how their careers could have ended in a better way with good communication.

Amit Mishra is also of the opinion that age has nothing to do with performance and that it is the fitness level that matters. He said:

“Age should not be a criterion to judge your performance. One should always see whether a player is fit or not. I think players like Yuvraj Singh or Harbhajan Singh or Virender Sehwag should have been spoken to on what they were thinking about their future.”

He added:

“You don’t doubt their ability or passion. They also work hard. But, I think if they are lacking in anything say fitness, then they must be told what is required or what is expected of them. If properly communicated, the players will not feel bad.”

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. Amit Mishra believes that a strong IPL season can go a long way in helping him make a comeback to the Indian team.