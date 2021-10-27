"I don't think anyone else even needs to apply anymore" - Sunil Gavaskar on Rahul Dravid applying for India head coach job

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has welcomed Rahul Dravid's decision to apply for Team India's head coach job. He opined that the latter is the best person to take the baton forward.

Incidentally, the post will become vacant after incumbent Ravi Shastri's tenure comes to an end after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The BCCI has categorically denied reports of Rahul Dravid taking up the job after reports emerged that Dravid is set to become the next India coach. But Gavaskar believes it's a mere formality.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Without a doubt. I don't think anyone else even needs to apply anymore. The way he has handled the Under-19 team, given them direction, the manner in which he has worked at the NCA, it just shows his capability… not only inside the ground but out of it as well. He is good at administrative duties too; he has that capability. And that is why I think him applying for the post is just a formality."

Rahul Dravid is currently the director of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was recently appointed as the interim head coach for the Sri Lanka series with Ravi Shastri busy with the Test team in England.

"This is the best thing that has happened" - Madan Lal on Rahul Dravid applying to be the India coach

Another former cricketer Madan Lal also echoed Sunil Gavaskar's words, saying that it is the best thing that has happened to Indian cricket in recent times.

"Like Sunny bhai mentioned, he already has led India A and Under-19 teams to so many tours and recently even coached the national team in Sri Lanka, so when you start coaching from a junior level, you know the players that have come through the ranks," Madan Lal said.

"This is the best thing that has happened. He has graduated from the bottom and there can’t be a better candidate. He has a calm demeanour and has several qualities that will help the Indian team go even higher," he added.

However, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on Rahul Dravid taking over the job after Ravi Shastri's tenure comes to an end.

