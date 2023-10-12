"I think other guys don't give him the respect he deserves"- Quinton de Kock on Glenn Maxwell ahead of AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup match

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock by no means is underestimating Australia's bowling attack despite the Men in Yellow having lost their 2023 World Cup opener against India.

There has been a lot of talk about how the Aussies have just one specialist spinner in their ranks in Adam Zampa, and whether that cost them against the hosts. However, De Kock believes that Australia have quite a well-balanced attack.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the Proteas' clash against Australia on Thursday, here's what Quinton de Kock had to say about the opposition's bowling attack:

"You know, obviously, you've got Starc here as a left arm, he swings it a lot up front, bowls really good yorkers towards the end. Got a guy like Hazelwood and Pat Cummins who don't really give you bad balls, got seriously good bouncers. And then you've got obviously Cam Green now coming in who adds more balance to their seam bowling attack. And he also bowls at 140 plus."

Quinton de Kock also felt that Glenn Maxwell deserved more appreciation for his off-spin and added:

"Then Maxi, I think a lot of guys underrate him. I think he's a really good offie, especially in the white-ball format. He keeps it very tight. I think teams underestimate him. I think that's why he does really well because I think he knows he's a good spinner. I think other guys don't give him the respect he deserves. But that's what I've seen and watched over the years."

Both South Africa and Australia got big egos: Quinton de Kock

South Africa and Australia have had some riveting encounters in the past. Quinton de Kock himself was part of an altercation with David Warner back in the 2018 Test series that had the Sandpapergate episode.

However, De Kock feels that at the end of the day, the players will need to execute their skills to take the game away. On this, he stated:

"I'm not too sure. I think it's just a big rivalry. I think it's just international cricket, it's just the way it is. Both teams are strong teams, both got big egos, both want to win, want to beat each other. So, I think that's what it just comes down to. Whoever comes out, like I said earlier, whoever comes out and makes the best decisions in the most, in the biggest pressure situation will probably be the winner at the end of the day."

It will be interesting to see after relaying the surface, how the pitch in Lucknow pans out for both teams.