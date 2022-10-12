"I've heard Virat Kohli has attitude, but he met us so generously" - 5 best Indian cricketers-fan interactions in 2022

Indian cricketers have a massive fan following across the world. Top Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are among the most-followed athletes on social media platforms. Notably, Kohli is the most-followed Asian celebrity on Instagram.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans could not meet the cricketers in person in the last couple of years. There were several virtual sessions, where fans spoke with their favorite Indian cricketers online. But fans could neither interact with them nor watch them play live at the stadiums for a long period.

The COVID situation has improved a lot this year, and the BCCI also removed the bio-bubbles rule after IPL 2022. This has allowed the cricketers to interact with their fans again. Many players have been spotted giving their autographs and clicking selfies with their fans at the stadiums.

In this listicle, we will look at the top five interactions between Indian cricketers and their fans in 2022.

#1 Virat Kohli meets a specially-abled fan from Pakistan

During the Asia Cup 2022 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, Virat Kohli took some time out from a practice session to meet a specially-abled fan from Pakistan named Noor.

Speaking to paktv.tv on YouTube after meeting her favorite cricketer, Noor shared some details, saying: "He asked me how am I and spoke to me elegantly."

Kohli clicked a selfie with Noor, which went viral on social media. Noor's sister was also present there. Describing her experience, she said: “He spoke to us so well. I’ve heard that Kohli has the attitude, but he met us so generously and gave us time.”

#2 Virat Kohli gifts a jersey to his special fan

dharamofficialcricket @dharmveerpal #viratkholi #ViratKohli100thTest #KingKohli Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th test match he's gifts me t shirts wow Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th test match he's gifts me t shirts wow 😲 #viratkholi #ViratKohli100thTest #KingKohli https://t.co/mxALApy89H

After his 100th Test match in Mohali, Virat Kohli gifted a jersey to Dharamveer Pal, who is popularly known as the unofficial 12th man of Team India. A video of Kohli gifting the jersey went viral on Twitter earlier this year.

Team India had to follow the bio-bubble rules at that time, which is why Kohli did not interact much with his fan.

#3 Rishabh Pant allows a fan to join him on Instagram live chat of Indian cricketers

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant conducted a live session on Instagram ahead of India's series against the West Indies in July. He added some of the members of the Indian squad to the live chat and also allowed a few random fans to join the video.

It is rare to see celebrities allowing fans on their Instagram live, but Rishabh Pant was kind enough to let his fans join him and speak with the Indian cricketers.

#4 Ishan Kishan meets his fans in Ranchi

BCCI @BCCI



P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA Fan interactions with local lad @ishankishan51 P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to @imShard Fan interactions with local lad @ishankishan51 👏👏 P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to @imShard ☺️👌 #TeamIndia | #INDvSA https://t.co/6DWYVmNohh

After the second ODI of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between India and South Africa, Ishan Kishan clicked selfies with his fans in Ranchi. Kishan plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, so he had a local connect with the fans.

In a brief clip shared by the BCCI, Kishan can be seen gifting a special fan note to his teammate Shardul Thakur as well.

#5 Rohit Sharma delights his fan from Pakistan

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Rohit Sharma Hug Pakistan Fan, Moment To Watch Rohit Sharma Hug Pakistan Fan, Moment To Watch https://t.co/xSvYT1QuMJ

During the Asia Cup in the UAE, cricket lovers from Pakistan got a chance to witness their favorite Indian players live at the stadium. One of them was a huge fan of Rohit Sharma, and he reached the venue to watch India's practice session.

The fan from Pakistan asked Rohit to give him a hug. The Indian captain obliged and gave him a half hug from the other side of the fence.

