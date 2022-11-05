"I didn't want my mother to find out"- 3 instances when Virat Kohli proved himself as the perfect family man

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on today (November 5). The star Indian batter is well-known for his excellent performances on the cricket field. He is a former ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain and also a former Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy winner.

Kohli brought about a revolution in Indian cricket with his aggressive attitude and fitness standards. Unfortunately, he never lifted a major trophy as the captain of the senior Indian team, but the squad registered some memorable wins under his leadership.

Almost every cricket fan knows about Kohli's on-field achievements, but only a few have an idea about his personal life. Kohli is very close with his family, and in this listicle, we will look at the five instances when he proved himself to be the perfect family man.

#1 When a young Virat Kohli did not tell his mother about his off-field issues

Virat Kohli lost his father when he was playing in a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi. He was having some issues with his game and the fact that people were sharing their opinions on him on TV instead of speaking with him personally.

A young Virat did not tell his mother about this because she had been dealing with a tragedy. Here's what Kohli said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo in 2011:

"It was a huge tragedy they were dealing with for a long period of time. I didn't want my mother to find out. My brother and my coach knew, so they tried to help me.

"They kept telling me that something has to be wrong somewhere. But I didn't accept it, my mind was so into what was going on. I didn't let my mom know about all that."

He added:

"I didn't want her to feel bad about one more thing. I had just played for India. At the end of the day, it was my decision to step up and say, "I am going wrong, I need to correct myself and go the right way."

#2 When Virat Kohli took a paternal leave during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia v India: 1st Test - Day 3

Virat was the captain of the Indian side that toured Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21. At the time, his wife Anushka Sharma was pregnant. While Kohli could have continued playing for India in the series, he opted out of the tour after the first Test to be with his wife in this crucial phase.

Also, at that time the world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why Kohli prioritized his family despite the criticism from some fans and cricket experts.

#3 Kohli's decision to hide his daughter's face

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a daughter named Vamika

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma made a big decision soon after their daughter Vamika was born. Unlike most celebrities, they decided to hide their daughter's face from the world.

The reason behind it was that the power couple wanted their child to understand how the world works, and then decide if she wants to keep her privacy or show her face to everyone.

