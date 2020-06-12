'I want Virat to do a dinosaur one': David Warner invites Virat Kohli to TikTok once again

Australian opener David Warner hilariously captioned a photograph of himself and Virat Kohli from 2014, through which inviting the Indian skipper to TikTok once again. Sharing the post on Instagram, Warner tried to hype up the forthcoming Australia vs India Test series. He also said that Virat Kohli had rejected his invitation to the video-making platform multiple times.

During the ongoing break in cricket due to the COVID-19 outbreak, David Warner has become a TikTok star through his funny videos on the platform. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has also tried to entertain the franchise's local fans by dancing to South Indian songs and even imitating south star Prabhas.

'I am not joining Tik Tok ok!' David Warner tries to hype up the India-Australia series in a funny way

David Warner uploaded a photograph from India's tour of Australia that happened in 2014-15. He asked his fans to caption the image. Besides, Warner himself gave a caption to the post stressing the fact that Virat Kohli has stayed away from the platform despite being invited so many times by the Aussie.

The left-handed batsman even replied to some of his fans in the comments box. A follower asked him why he stopped making videos to which Warner answered that he would share more videos soon. Also, a fan asked him if the world will get to witness Virat Kohli and David Warner in the same TikTok video. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star replied to him:

"I want Virat to do the dinosaur one."

David Warner answered some queries that his fans had.

In the second part of the caption, Warner mentioned that when the players return to the field, the fans will witness a stern battle between India and Australia like always.

Earlier in the day, BCCI canceled India's tours to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. However, since Cricket Australia has been adamant about hosting Virat Kohli and co. later this year, it will be intriguing to see if the series happens as per the original schedule.