I will continue to play cricket as long as my body allows me: Arjuna awardee Ishant Sharma

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has stated that he will continue to play cricket as long as his body allows him to do so.

Ishant Sharma has played for India for 13 long years and has now won the Arjuna Award for excellence in the field of cricket. Having made his international debut way back in 2007, the 31-year-old star has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India and has been in a rich vein of form over the last two years.

While inconsistency plagued his career earlier on, that is not the case now as he currently spearheads the Indian pace-bowling attack in the longest format.

Ishant Sharma is one of the 27 sportspersons to have been honoured with the Arjuna Award this year but he could not attend the virtual ceremony because of his commitments with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Addressing his achievement in a statement on Twitter, he said:

“I realized my passion for cricket at a very young age and since then I have been striving to give my 100 percent effort day in and day out. Every step I took to improve my game was aimed at taking India’s name to a higher level. Till the time my body allows, I will continue to do so, and by God’s grace after that as well.”

Extremely grateful and honoured to receive the #ArjunaAward! Congratulations to fellow awardees for the same! Thanks for constant support and love from all of you!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/dLh5WnjnEo — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 29, 2020

Ishant Sharma thanked the BCCI for their 'monumental' support in his journey

Ishant Sharma also thanked the Sports Ministry and the BCCI for the support they have shown him throughout his career. He is hopeful of making even more progress for India before he finally hangs up his boots.

He continued:

Advertisement

“I sincerely thank the (sports) ministry for this recognition. Lastly, a huge shout out to BCCI for giving monumental support in this journey and the journey going forward. Not to forget, congratulations to all the fellow Arjuna Awardees.”

Ishant Sharma will be playing for the Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19th and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.