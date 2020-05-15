"I wish Virat Kohli was my captain," says Sreesanth

Sreesanth had words of praise for the current Indian team management

Former India pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth had a lot of praise to shower on the current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, and the entire team management, on an Instagram Live with Sportskeeda. According to Sreesanth, the captain and the team management were responsible for the position of strength that the Indian team find themselves in.

Sreesanth believes that the biggest difference between the current team and those of the past is their work ethic, and he believes that Virat Kohli and the coaching staff deserve credit for this.

“I think the work ethics have improved a whole lot thanks to Bharat Arun, the bowling coach. hats off to Virat Kohli for leading from the front in fitness. I think it’s not just the fast bowlers who are fit, even the batsmen are fit. It’s so important for every individual to be fit and if you’re not fit, you’re not in the team. That is brilliant. Your skills don’t matter if you don’t have the fitness levels needed,” Sreesanth said.

"I wish Virat Kohli was my captain" - Sreesanth

Sreesanth also admitted that he would love to play under Virat Kohli when asked for his opinion on the Indian captain’s aggression and methods on the field. The former Kings XI Punjab pacer believes India has evolved into a proper team with the squad not being reliant on individual performances to bail them out every single time.

“I wish he (Virat Kohli) was my captain,” Sreesanth quipped.

“More than individual performances, more attention is paid to the team performance. It’s not just the one match winner that we have. We’ve got two teams filled with match winners and great bench strength as well.” Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth last played for India in a Test match back in 2011. Virat Kohli was still making a name for himself on the international stage at the time.

Virat Kohli was named the permanent captain of the Indian Test team only in 2015, quite sometime after Sreesanth last played for the country.

Given the way the two men love to play the game and leave their all out on the cricket field, it would be interesting to see how the Kerala speedster plays under the current Indian captain. We could still s it happen, with Sreesanth leaving the door open to a comeback into the national team.