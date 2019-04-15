×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC 2019 World Cup: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from India’s squad

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Apr 2019, 17:13 IST

Ambati R
Ambati Rayudu

The Indian selection panel on Monday announced India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli will lead India’s campaign in the prestigious tournament while Rohit Sharma was announced as his deputy. The Indian team, which was touted as one of the favourites to lift the cup, boasts of a good mix of youth and experience. Despite middle-order woes for the men in blue, the team has a might fine balance with quality players even outside the starting XI.

While most of the players pick themselves in the squad, all the talk was around the combination that Kohli and co. might want to go with in the World Cup. However, the management and the selection committee decided to stick with three seamers and two spinners along with three all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar.

While Shankar was given the nod ahead of few other fringe players, here’s a look at 3 players who were unlucky to miss India’s WC squad:

#3 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed

After receiving the backing of skipper Kohli as a possible option as India’s third seamer, Khaleel Ahmed was left out of the Indian squad for the series against Australia at home. His inconsistency with the ball in his first overseas tours to New Zealand and Australia, saw him on the sidelines for a major part of 2019.

Even Mohammad Shami’s return to form with the white ball ensured that the left-arm quick was longer a part of India’s ODI setup. Making his India debut in the Asia Cup last year, Khaleel did reasonably well in the limited opportunities at the highest level. However, when selectors sat to announce the squad for the World Cup in England, Khaleel wasn’t even in the scheme of things for India as the panel overlooked any possibility for an extra seamer.

It seems that his World Cup dream is delayed by four years that would demand him to be consistent and raring to go any moment.




1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Rishabh Pant
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players unlikely to grab the No. 4 spot for India
RELATED STORY
3 players from the team against Australia who might not make it to the World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019:- Who could make the cut and miss out from India's squad
RELATED STORY
2011 World Cup heroes who are likely to miss the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India should pick Rishabh Pant ahead of Ambati Rayudu for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
An XI of unlucky Indian players to have not played a single World Cup match 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is it fair to consider the performances of Indian players in IPL 2019 for World Cup selection?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Players likely to grab the number 4 spot
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were part of the World Cup squad but never got a game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us