ICC World Cup 2019: BCCI responds to Rayudu's 3D tweet

Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu

What's the story?

BCCI officials have responded to the sarcastic tweet of Ambati Rayudu in an interview to PTI.

In case you didn't know...

The selection committee of the BCCI had announced the World Cup squad on 15 April 2019. Ambati Rayudu was left out from Indian World Cup squad due to his poor form in recent times. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was given preference over Rayudu, considering Shankar's three-dimensional skills.

The heart of the matter

Taking a dig at chief selector MSK Prasad's statement, Ambati Rayudu tweeted -

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

A senior BCCI official was questioned about Rayudu's tweet in an interview to PTI on Wednesday.

"We have taken note of what Rayudu has tweeted. (But) Let’s accept that emotions are running high at this moment. There is bound to be disappointment and there needs to be an outlet of expression as long as it’s not out of line.”

BCCI has shown sympathy towards Rayudu, and said that they understands his emotions.

"He will need some time to soak in the disappointment and it’s understandable. There is no need for sanctions. Also, he is one of our standbys. If any injury happens there is every chance, he would go.”

The statements of the BCCI official show that they haven't taken Rayudu's tweet very seriously. There is no estrangement between the Hyderabadi batsman and the BCCI, which is good news for Rayudu.

What's next?

Ambati Rayudu has been named as a stand-by option for the World Cup. He may feature in the squad in case any player from current squad is injured. Rayudu is playing for CSK in the IPL, and his performance haven't been up to the mark. He will surely try to gain his lost form as soon as possible.