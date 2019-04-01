ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI reveals the date for the Indian team selection

Indian Cricket Team

What's the story?

Indian chief selector MSK Prasad revealed that the 15 members of the Indian squad for the World Cup will be picked on 20th April.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 World cup is going to begin late in this May in England. India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5th of June. All eyes will be on the selectors to see who will get a chance to participate in cricket's biggest tournament. It will be a tough selection for the BCCI selectors, as they are still figuring out the ideal number four for India in the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Indian selector MSK Prasad said that the selection committee has worked hard for the past 18 months, and are confident about picking the best 15 for the mega event. Here is what he said, as quoted in the Times Now:

" So far as Indian cricket team is concerned, we will be announcing our team for the World Cup on or before April 20, I am confident that we are going to announce a good team. We have worked on this for almost one and a half years. We have observed all the players, tested good combinations."

"We are confident that the team we will announce, will definitely win the World Cup to be held in England in 2019."

Just before the IPL, the Indian captain Virat Kohli felt that the Indian team is almost set for the World Cup. There is only one spot which bothers the balance of the side. He also felt that once Hardik Pandya is back in the squad, there will be more options open to pick. If India can sort out the number four problem, then India will arguably be the team to beat in the World Cup.

What's next?

Currently, Indian cricketers playing in IPL, and everyone would love to grab that one spot by proving themselves in the T20 League. Selectors also will have their eye on the IPL performance ahead of the World Cup selection on 20th April

