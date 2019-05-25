×
ICC World Cup 2019: One player India might regret picking for the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
709   //    25 May 2019, 11:20 IST


Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar
Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar

It is only two weeks before cricket’s biggest event takes centre-stage in England. It will be the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will commence on May 30, with the final slated to take place at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s, on July 14.

In the lead-up to the grand event, the biggest point of discussion has revolved around all the participating teams announcing their squad of 15 players who will represent their respective sides to fight for the elusive trophy. With the cut-off date for the final squad announcement specified as May 23, most of the teams announced their provisional squads in case of any replacement before the deadline.

However, the 'Men In Blue' have been very clear about their team selection, and the team is confident in their men who have made the cut in the squad of 15. There was quite a lot of debate about a couple of spots, when Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik were selected ahead of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant.

Shankar, who has played only nine ODIs in the lead-up to the CWC, is short on experience. With an average of 33 with the bat and only two wickets to show in his tally, there are serious questions over his ability to perform at the highest level. Even his form in this IPL wasn't been promising enough, as he failed to grab on the opportunities on most occasion.

However, his selection was reasoned by the selectors labelling him as a three-dimensional cricketer who brings a lot to the table. He is an excellent fielder in the outfield, and comes across as a technically correct batsman.

The onus will be upon the 28-year old to stand up tall and repay the faith invested by the team management in what looks like a selection based more on hope rather than performance.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Vijay Shankar
