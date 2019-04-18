×
CWC 2019: Sri Lanka announce their World Cup squad; leave out experienced players 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
93   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:48 IST

Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

What's the story?

Sri Lanka announced the squad for the 2019 World Cup today. They also confirmed that Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side.

In case you didn't know...

The ICC's deadline to submit the initial World Cup squad is 22nd April 2019. Each country is slowly announcing its squad one by one. Sri Lanka is the latest to announce their team for the mega event.

The heart of the matter

The Sri Lankan board yesterday announced that Dimuth Karunaratne, who played the last ODI for Sri Lanka in 2015, will captain the side in the 2019 edition. It was a surprise move from the Lankan board. Angelo Matthews, who missed most of the season, is back in the squad. The team is filled with both experience and youth, with most of them playing their first World Cup.

Karunaratne might open the innings with Thirimanne, and Avishka will be the backup opener. Kusal Perera was picked as the wicket-keeper, while the other wicket-keeper batsman Dickwella could not find a place. The board went with Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva despite a poor show in the recent matches.

The seaming all-rounder's spot is filled by Isuru Udana, who did well in South Africa, and the veteran Thisara Perera. 

Both Jeevan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana were picked as spinning all-rounders for the mega event. When it comes to bowling, they have a relatively experienced attack. Lasith Malinga is set to play his fourth and final World Cup.

They also picked Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep, and thus will go with three genuine fast bowlers. Sri Lanka also included a leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay instead of mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Squad for the World Cup: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Malinda Siriwardana, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep.

Standbys: Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Perera.

What's next?

Sri Lanka will play their opening World Cup game against New Zeland on 1st June 2019.

