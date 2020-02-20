×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC 2020 Women's T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj goes down memory lane, recalls her record-breaking Test double ton; picks favorite to win title

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 15:36 IST

Former Indian women
Former Indian women's ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj

Former Indian women's ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj spoke about the evolution of women's cricket in the current generation and the improvement in the quality of performances from the Indian women's cricketers.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Raj explained how women's cricket was now being viewed by millions around the world on their fingertips, unlike the time when she started her career.

Raj explained how her world record of 214 runs in Test cricket, the highest individual score then surpassing Karen Rolton's 209*, went unnoticed at the start of her career when she was only 19 years of age. But Raj was quick to express her happiness on the current state of women's cricket and how each achievement, no matter how small, was being acknowledged by fans all around the world.


"A lot has changed since I was playing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The biggest difference is people are now aware of what’s going on with their national team. When I broke the world record for the highest individual Test score in 2002, people didn’t know about it unless they were going out to buy the newspapers."
"Back in my day, we only had male players as inspiration because that’s all we used to see on the television. Today a young girl can have a role model in the form of a female cricketer and I think that’s the biggest chance I have seen."

She also remembered the heartbreaking loss to England in the 2017 WC final but stated that the women's game was being watched by more people now as compared to three years earlier.


"I am very excited for this ICC T20 Women’s World Cup. The coverage and the reach of women’s cricket has grown so much since when I played in the 50-over World Cup in 2017, which is what is making it more popular."

Talking about the blockbuster opening T20 WC match between Australia Women and India Women, Raj accepted the hosts being the favourites to lift the title at home considering their talented and versatile squad, but also explained that how this was the most open WC in many years and countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh were in as contenders as well.


"Of course, they weren’t in a World Cup format but these glimpses show that the gap is closing. I think Australia go in favourites but we can’t push every other team aside. Teams like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh can compete too."





Published 20 Feb 2020, 15:14 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Mithali Raj Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
India Women
AUW VS IND-W preview
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb, 12:30 PM
West Indies Women
Thailand Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb, 04:30 PM
New Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women
NZW VS SLW preview
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb, 04:30 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS SA-W preview
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb, 12:30 PM
Australia Women
Sri Lanka Women
AUW VS SLW preview
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb, 04:30 PM
India Women
Bangladesh Women
IND-W VS BAW preview
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb, 09:30 AM
England Women
Thailand Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
Pakistan Women
WIW VS PKW preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us