ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 is all set to commence on Monday, May 1, with the Islamabad Lions taking on the Mid-East Metals in the season opener.

A total of eight teams will compete in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each.

The Islamabad Lions, Mid-East Metals, Social Cricket Club, and Gems Education CC are pitted in Group A of the competition. Meanwhile, the UCC Hawks, Alif Pharma, Dubai Dare Devils, and Fly Emirates have been drawn into Group B.

The group stage will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the summit clash on Sunday, May 21. All matches of the ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai.

ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 1

Islamabad Lions vs Mid-East Metals, 9:45 PM.

Tuesday, May 2

UCC Hawks vs Alif Pharma, 9:45 PM.

Thursday, May 4

Islamabad Lions vs Gems Education CC, 9:45 PM.

Friday, May 5

Mid-East Metals vs Social Cricket Club, 9:45 PM.

Saturday, May 6

Dubai Dare Devils vs Alif Pharma, 9:45 PM.

Sunday, May 7

Mid-East Metals vs Gems Education CC, 9:45 PM.

Monday, May 8

Fly Emirates vs Alif Pharma, 9:45 PM.

Tuesday, May 9

Dubai Dare Devils vs UCC Hawks, 9:45 PM.

Wednesday, May 10

Islamabad Lions vs Social Cricket Club, 9:45 PM.

Thursday, May 11

Fly Emirates vs UCC Hawks, 9:45 PM.

Friday, May 12

Social Cricket Club vs Gems Education CC, 9:45 PM.

Saturday, May 13

Dubai Dare Devils vs Fly Emirates, 9:45 PM.

Sunday, May 14

1st Quarter Final, 9:45 PM.

Monday, May 15

2nd Quarter Final, 9:45 PM.

Tuesday, May 16

3rd Quarter Final, 9:45 PM.

Thursday, May 18

4th Quarter Final, 9:45 PM.

Friday, May 19

1st Semi-Final, 9:45 PM.

Saturday, May 20

2nd Semi-Final, 9:45 PM.

Sunday, May 21

Final, 9:45 PM.

ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 can be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website. The tour pass will cost INR 49/-.

ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023: Full Squads

Alif Pharma

Hammad Ahmed Khan, Junaid Shamsudheen, Saad Maqsood, Saqib Raza, Sohail Naqvi, Umar Shah, Uzair Maan, Abubakar Khan, Faisal Baig, Muhammad Punhal, Sohail Ahmad Khan, Wasim Akram, Zafar Malik, Abdul Khaliq (Wk), Ahsan Sultan (Wk), Farhan Akhtar, Irfan Sajid, Moaz Ahmad, Sikandar Khan, Syed Adeel, Syed Rahman, Syed Zohaib Rahman.

Mid-East Metals

Basit Ali, Faizan Awan, Mannal Siddiqui, Nauman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Zar Muhmmad, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Mohammad Imran, Rashid Habib, Tehran Khan, Farhan Babar (Wk), Haroon Altaf (Wk), Omer Hayat (Wk), Hazrat Bilal, Mustafa Ayub, Muzamil Qasim, Qaiser Maharvi.

Gems Education CC

Balraj Singh, Bilal Mirza, Abdul Malik, Ahmad Zaman, Asim Arshad, Muhammad Farooq, Qaiser Nawaz, Shahan Akram, Shahzaib Alam, Muhammd Salman (Wk), Revlino Fernandes, Sajid Iqbal (Wk), Salman Shahid (Wk), Ali Afridi, Amer Shahzad, Bilal Akbar, Binny Ragunath, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Ikram, Taimoor Ali, Zafar Raja (c).

Dubai Dare Devils

Haroon Ghaus Shahid, Jasleen Anand, Kiran Naidu, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Mohamed Nashir Saipillai, Rahul Sagar, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Faraz Jafri, Farhan Muhammad, Rathesh Poojari, Rahul Soni, Ghanim Feroz, Harjinder Singh, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Mohit Raghav, Muhammad Luqman, Prateek Parmar, Shazaib Khan.

Fly Emirates

Clive Alfonso, Fayyaz Dongargoan, Irfan Arif, Krishna Chandran, Umar Shah, Usman Mushtaq, Varun Thaker, Adil Riyal, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Mohsan Khan, Nigel Fernandes, Senthil Prabhu, Wajahat Rasool, Abhilash Muraleedharan, Damith Jayasuriya, Navin Nagarajan, Amien Miflal, Mohammed Ubaidullah, Shaheen Ali, Yasitha Abeykoon.

UCC Hawks

Shayan Khan, Shreyas VR, Thinus Steyn, Vikram Nayak, Anshu Maheshwari, Gurkirat Singh Kochar, Imran Meyen, Shayan Khilji, Varun Kumar (c), Pratik Shettigar (Wk), Avtar Singh, Bilal Siddiqui, Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Ranjith Nair.

Social Cricket Club

Aashir Hasnain, Akshay Puthanveetil, Janaka Chaturanga, Maneesh Sharma, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Chetan Bommanahalli, Harshit Seth, Rashid Azeem Khan, Rohit Kalyampudi, Sajad Malook, Subhash Joshi (c), Asif Malik (Wk), Junaid Jawo (Wk), Abhishek Abhiranjan, Muhammad Asaf, Purna Gurung, Sunil Lakhani, Umer Hussain, Umer Sultan.

Islamabad Lions

Hemayun Bazaz, Mofooz Ilahi, Musa Benazir, Shahbaz Khan, Sigbgat ul Rasool, Sufyan Farooq, Zaid Wani, Bilal Ahmad, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Mudasir Mushtaq, Ovais Shah, Sameer Manzoor, Saqib Amin, Shabir Bhat, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Usman Masood, Adil Shah, Danish Hafiz, Masjid Manzoor, Khalil Trumboo, Minhaj Peerzada, Mudasir Bashir, Suhail Muzaffer, Usman Trumboo, Younis Bhat.

