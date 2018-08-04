Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ICC announces fine and one demerit point for Ishant Sharma's celebration on Day 3

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.39K   //    04 Aug 2018, 17:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
Ishant Sharma celebrating the fall of Dawid Malan

A bit of the shine has been taken off Indian pace-bowler Ishant Sharma's amazing spell on Day 3 in the first England-India test at Edgbaston, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has just announced that the player will pay some penalty for his wild celebration at Dawid Malan's dismissal earlier yesterday.

Enroute to a brilliant 5 for 51, Ishant pitched a delivery a tad fuller than he his usual, just outside the off-stump, and it was edged by England No.4 Dawid Malan on-the-up to Rahane at second slip. India was looking for a breakthrough, and Ishant showed how much the wicket meant to him by staging quite a vocal celebration, directly at departing Malan himself.

Ishant Sharma has been fined 15 percent of his match fee. In addition, he has also been awarded one demerit point, as he has been discovered of being guilty of a Level 1 Breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The Indian fast bowler was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of ICC's code, on Friday. The above-mentioned article pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match”, which was along the lines of what he did when Ishant wildly celebrated the dismissal of Malan.

Ishant moved to close proximity of the departing batsman and mouthed something, which according to the match officials, had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the latter.

After the end of the day's play, the bowler was summoned by Jeff Crowe the match referee, in front of whom he admitted the offense, before accepting the sanction proposed by Crowe who is also a member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. Hence the need for a formal hearing was redundant.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, also members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, as well as fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ishant Sharma Dawid Malan
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Click here to read more
Stats: R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma create numerous records...
RELATED STORY
Ishant Sharma's magical triple-wicket over is SK Play of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational...
RELATED STORY
Jennings cool with Virat Kohli's 'mic drop' celebration
RELATED STORY
Ajinkya Rahane banking on pace attack for India's success...
RELATED STORY
It's time for India to drop Shikhar Dhawan for Test...
RELATED STORY
Joe Root sees Kohli's mic-drop, responds in proper humour...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable matches that India played in England
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us