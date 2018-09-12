Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC Awards 2018: 5 leading contenders for Cricketer of the Year award

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.93K   //    12 Sep 2018, 10:42 IST

ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017

2018 has witnessed some stunning cricketing action so far. There was no shortage of drama, fun, and intense battles as top cricketing nations fought hard for supremacy. Even after the humiliating 4-1 series defeat against England, Indian remains the No.1 Test side in the world. 

England occupies the No.1 spot in One Day Internationals while Pakistan takes the top spot in Twenty20. Virat Kohli is the No.1 batsman in ODIs and Tests while James Anderson moves to the top spot in Tests after a successful series against India. Bumrah takes the top ranking in ODIs.

International Cricket Council (ICC) started ICC Awards in 2004 and has honored international cricketers in various categories and formats. The Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, famously known as, ICC Cricketer of the Year, is awarded to the best player of the year across formats. 

Four Indians have won the award since 2004 and Virat Kohli was the lastest one in 2017. We are only a few months away from the 2018 awards and there are a quite few players who are in contention for the ultimate glory. Though it could change in the next few months, we have some clear front-runners. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 leading contenders for 2018 ICC Cricketer of the Year award. 

#5 Jonny Bairstow

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One

The Yorkshire man is one of the most improved cricketers this year. With 970 runs in 19 One Day Internationals at an excellent average of 51.05, the Englishman is currently the highest run-getter in ODI cricket this calendar year.

The 28-year-old has struck four hundreds and two fifties already this year at a strike rate of 121.09 and was ruthless at the top. Though he wasn’t prolific in Test cricket with 484 runs in 10 Tests, he has proved effective in the middle-order and played some useful innings.

England will play at least five more ODI matches and three Tests before the end of the year and Bairstow has every opportunity to add to his run tally. With the kind of form he is right now, Bairstow is expected to score heavily for the rest of the year.

Contact Us Advertise with Us