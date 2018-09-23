Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC Awards 2018: Top 5 contenders for ODI Player of the Year

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
707   //    23 Sep 2018, 11:16 IST

Rashid Khan has a great chance to win it this year
The ICC Awards have honored some of the biggest names in men's and women's international cricket. The inaugural edition of ICC awards ceremony was held in England on 7 September 2004.

England are the No.1 ranked team in One Day Internationals. Virat Kohli is the No.1 batsman in ODIs at the moment while Jasprit Bumrah takes the top spot in bowler rankings. Shakib Al Hasan is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder.

AB de Villiers has won the ODI Player of the Year Award on most occasions, 2010, 2014, and 2015. Virat Kohli stole all the limelight last year when he won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year and also took the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

2018 has witnessed some stunning ODI cricketing action so far. Asia's top nations are currently fighting for supremacy in the 2018 Asia Cup and rest of the year looks completely packed up.

Honorable Mentions: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, and Adil Rashid.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav, India

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The slow left-arm chinaman bowler from Uttar Pradesh is one of the best limited-overs bowlers in world cricket at the moment. He was sublime for India over the last 12 months and played a huge role in their 5-1 series win over South Africa, away from home.

He took 17 wickets in the tournament and finished on top of the wicket-takers list. He troubled some of the best batsmen in the world with his clever variations and picked up wickets on a consistent basis.

In 2018, the 23-year-old has picked up 29 wickets in just 12 matches at a stunning average of 17.13. He produced a few match-winning spells and was unplayable on occasions. Though he has only an outside chance, he has done exceedingly well throughout 2018.

