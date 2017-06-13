ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why India can’t be complacent against Bangladesh

Bangladesh handed India their most humiliating loss in an ICC event in 2007. And India can't afford to put down their guard.

by Parth Dhall Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2017, 12:01 IST

India will be up against a “formidable” Bangladesh team

England’s voracious victory over Australia booked the semi-final berth for Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy. But one has to say that Bangladesh have got to where they are now on merit after earlier jolting New Zealand and putting the English bowling to the sword

The Bengal Tigers would now be up against India who stunned South Africa to plunge into the semi-finals. Team India have more often than not had the upper hand over Bangladesh in most of the ICC tournaments as well as the bilateral series. Besides, Bangladesh also haven’t been bereft to wreck vengeance when it mattered.

Bangladesh have traversed from being mere fledgelings to hotshots over the years. Let’s have an extensive look at why India can’t be laid back against Bangladesh in the upcoming semi-final clash:

#1 Decent run till now

Bangladesh qualified from a group that had the likes of Australia and New Zealand

Bangladesh have had a more than a decent run in the 2017 edition of Champions Trophy hitherto. Even though England chased the total with ease in the first group fixture, the Tigers’ batters tackled the likes of Chris Woakes, Jake Ball, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes well enough in the first innings to get over the 300-run mark.

And although the team failed miserably against Australia, a meritorious victory over the Black Caps garnered the required toehold. Bangladesh have always preluded the uncertainties of this game to the next level, the testimony of which has to be kerbed by India in the penultimate step.