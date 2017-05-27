ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya picks Kapil Dev as India’s best ever all-rounder

In the questions that followed, he was asked to name the best batsman to bowl at and also which is his favourite shot.

Hardik Pandya has been ‘the find’ for the Indian team in recent times. The young man from Baroda entered the Indian squad primarily as a middle order batsman. However, in the light of his performance in the last half-a-dozen months, the lad has transformed into a full-fledged all-rounder who can smack the ball long and be handy with the new ball as well.

The highlight is that Hardik’s addition to the squad provides more balance to the team.

Ahead of India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the all-rounder spent some time answering a few attention-grabbing questions put forth by the fans.

India’s best all-rounder through the years

Hardik was asked to pick one name that fits the description of being India’s best all rounder and the young chap with a big smile choose the living legend Kapil Dev, who he also claimed as his favourite.

“Definitely Kapil Dev. He is favourite (of) people and mine as well,” answered the young all-rounder.

Best Batsman to bowl at in the nets

The question that followed next was for him to pick a batsman who he would love to bowl at in the nets and he named South Africa’s limited overs skipper and ICC’s No.1 batsman in ODI’s, AB de Villiers, in his reply. Pandya finds de Villiers someone very amazing and would love to bowl at him in the nets.

“I’d love to bowl to AB de Villiers in the nets. He is someone really amazing.” opined Hardik.

Pick your favourite shot

After that, Pandya was asked to pick his favourite shot and he picked the straight drive as his personal favourite.

“My favourite shot is straight-drive which I love to play,” Hardik replied.

Pandya is indisputably a valuable addition to the Indian team and will be seen in action soon in the upcoming Champions Trophy commencing next week on June 1st, where India will be looking at defending the title.