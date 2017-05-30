ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up, 5 talking points

India stamp over Bangladesh to head into the Champions Trophy with confidence.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 21:45 IST

Dinesh Karthik played a wonderful innings to take India to a good score

Bangladesh crumbled to 22/6 in 7.3 overs chasing a massive 325 set by India. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya were the biggest contributors for India with scores of 94 and 80 respectively, putting forward a strong claim for a place in the starting XI.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane failed to impress as Dhawan and Karthik rebuilt the Indian innings from 21/2 with a 100 run partnership. Dhawan fell for 60, but not before he cemented the opening spot for the tournament opener against Pakistan.

Karthik and Hardik Pandya compiled respective half-centuries before the former retired with six short of a hundred. Pandya slammed a few big hits to race to 80 off a mere 54 balls.

Bangladesh then self-destructed as Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared six wickets between them. None of the batsmen applied themselves at the crease as they succumbed to 84 all out.

Brief Scores: India 324/7 (Karthik 94, Pandya 80, Rubel 3/50) beat Bangladesh 84/10 (Mehedi Hasan 24, Bhuvneshwar 3/13, Umesh 3/16)

Take a glance at the talking points from the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh at The Oval.

#5 Rahane's misery has no end

Caption

Ajinkya Rahane has been woefully out of touch of late but earned the backing of his skipper before travelling to England. He failed to grab his opportunity in the warm-up game against the Kiwis after Southee bounced him out.

In spite of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma both available, Kohli chose to persist with Rahane in the team in the second warm-up here against Bangladesh.

He walked in at no.3 after Rubel Hossain bowled Rohit Sharma. It was a golden opportunity for the Mumbai batsman to stake his claim ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian top order. However, Rahane once again looked out of touch and fiddled around for 21 balls before inside edging Mustafizur Rehman onto his stumps for 11.