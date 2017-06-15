ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh: Who said What: World reacts to India's masterclass against Bangladesh

India will take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Kohli and Rohit took the game away from Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team decimated Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 by 9 wickets and entered the final for the fourth time in the history of the tournament.

Chasing 265 for victory, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli took apart the Bangladeshi bowlers one by one and achieved the target with 10 overs to spare. In the process, Rohit Sharma scored his 11th century in ODI cricket and Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to reach 8000 runs going past AB de Villiers in the process.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh- Twitter reactions

Unfortunately, Yuvraj Singh who was playing in his 300th ODI did not get to bat or bowl throughout the match.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers found an unlikely hero in Kedar Jadhav who took the vital wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. He was complemented well by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who bowled extremely well.

India will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on June 18 at the Oval in London.

Rohit Sharma on his man of the match performance

Was a great knock, especially when it comes on a winning note. Trying to get a big one, in the last two games. Was quite determined today. Wicket was brilliant. I kept telling myself to bat as much as possible. We've been playing good cricket. One last hurdle, a big game against Pakistan. It felt like he was batting overnight (Virat Kohli). As a captain, he was brilliant.

Mashrafe Mortaza reflects on Bangladesh’s campaign

We could have scored 300, even 320, but our set batsmen getting out was a setback to us. Next time, we'll come back strongly. We need to learn. Skill-wise we're fine, but mentally we need to be stronger.

Virat Kohli on reaching the final

Another complete game. We needed to have a clean, collective game. We didn't expect to win by nine wickets, but that's the quality of our top order. He's not a surprise package (Kedar Kadhav), he's a mart guy, he knows where to pitch the ball and see what the wicket is offering. it could have been close to 300.

I wanted to give myself some time, 10-15 balls. Last time, we lost a wicket, so I had to adapt, I like those challenges. I grew in confidence. When you're coming onto the short ball, you know you're playing well. We're taking it as any other game, I know that's boring but that's our mindset. Never a worry when you're middle order isn't batting too much. Everyone is hitting the ball magnificently in practice.

So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 15, 2017

Indian road to finals-Hattrick of wins against the green jersey teams (Pak, SA, Ban).Oval wil see our men in blue triumph again.#Jaihind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2017

Well played India, Now time for the biggest game in cricket. Stay calm and focused team Pakistan. And yes #AikJeetAur — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 15, 2017

It's not a win...It's a statementWhat a professional performance from Team IndiaCongrats and good luck for the finals # — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2017

It was bowling lesson first n now batting lesson n yeh how to win lesson as well from team India #IndvsBan #ChampionsTrophy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 15, 2017

India's batting flexed its muscles. It got no reply from Bangladesh on a tough surface to bowl on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2017

What an atmosphere we will have at the oval on Sunday.. #IndVsPak final on @OSNSports #OSNCT17 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 15, 2017

Has to be the best chasing ODI Batsmen of all time @imVkohli !!!! #JustSaying #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 15, 2017

Stroll in the park for India .... They are winning this tournament .... #BANvIND #CT17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 15, 2017