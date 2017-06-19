ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mirwaiz tweets for Pakistan again, Gautam Gambhir hits back, asks him to 'cross the border'

This is not the first time the Hurriyat leader has spoken in favour of Pakistan.

Gautam Gambhir hits out

What’s the story?

Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has slammed the pro-Pakistan tweet by Kashmiri separatist and in a clear jibe at him suggested he should pack his bags and cross the border if he wants to celebrate the victory of the neighbours against India.

The separatist, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the second consecutive day tweeted after Pakistan won their match and was apparently enjoying the fireworks all around him.

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 18, 2017

Gautam Gambhir did not take this tweet too lightly and replied saying that the leader can go to Pakistan and celebrate with a lot of fervour. This was enough to kickstart a social media storm.

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 18, 2017

The details

This is not the first time Mirwaiz has tweeted in favour of Pakistan from Indian soil and his pro-Pakistan stand has been exposed on several other occasions too.

People were giving him the benefit of doubt when he congratulated Pakistan for having booked their place in the finals by beating England, but this Tweet smacks of vendetta.

As we were finishing taraweeh,could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals! — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 14, 2017

The latest tweet has however irked people everywhere and they seem to be isolating Farooq for his sustained anti-India propaganda, that too from Indian soil.

In case you didn’t know...

Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the finals of the Champions Trophy and this sparked off extreme reactions across both the countries.

The Indian batting lineup folded for a paltry 158 runs in 33.3 overs and fell way short of the 339-runs target set by Pakistan.

What's next?

This latest Tweet exchange is nothing new and the Hurriyat party members by no means will stop what they do, which is to malign India and rejoice whenever the Nation suffers any reversal.

Author's Take

As things get quite volatile during India-Pakistan clashes, emotions can run high, but these comments should never have been made. Kudos to Gautam Gambhir for standing up and pointing out the flaw, like he has always done.

It is one thing to congratulate the opponent after a good win, quite something else to take jibes at your country for not winning a game against your fiercest rivals.

