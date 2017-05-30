ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa (SA) probable playing 11

South Africa have a balanced squad and are rightly one of the favourites.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Opinion 30 May 2017, 17:54 IST

The best opening pair in world cricket?

South Africa may not have won an international trophy for nearly two decades but they go into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as one of the favorites for the title. They have a strong and balanced squad with some of the most in-from players in the world at the moment.

Not only do they have the top ranked ODI batsman and bowler ahead of the tournament, but they also have three other players in the top 10 rankings for batsmen while they have the No.2 ranked ODI bowler as well. Although they lost the ODI series to England 2-1, they are favorites to make it through to the semi-finals.

South Africa kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on June 3, with a game against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London. Here is the predicted XI for AB de Villiers' side as they head into the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy -

Openers

Quinton de Kock (WK)

The southpaw may have missed the IPL with a finger injury but that hasn't stopped him from picking up where he left off in the tour matches and the ODI series against England in the build-up to the Champions Trophy.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper has been a revelation across all formats, especially in ODIs at the top of the order where he averages in excess of 50 since the start of 2016. He has formed a potent combination at the top and sets the tone for one of the most explosive batting orders in the tournament.

Hashim Amla

At the start of his career, Hashim Amla was thought to be an analog watch in a digital age. But over time, he has proven that irrespective of the stereotypes, just as the watch's primary objective is to tell time, a batsman's primary objective is runs and those he has got in spades throughout his career.

In the final ODI against England, Amla broke the world record for being the fastest to 7,000 runs as he got there in only his 150th innings. The Proteas will be hoping that the 34-year-old can continue his golden touch from the IPL and the ODI series and into the Champions Trophy.