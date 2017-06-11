ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Stats: India registers most number of semi final appearances in ICC events

India defeats South Africa by eight wickets and qualifies for the semi-finals.

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000+ runs in ICC Champions Trophy



In the virtual quarter-final match of Group B in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Team India registered an easy victory over South Africa by eight wickets with twelve overs to spare. Shikhar Dhawan once again proved why he is the undisputed king of ICC Champions Trophy with his brilliant knock of 78 of 83 balls as he looks set to again be a favorite to get the Man of the Match for this tournament.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh ensured no further hiccups and took India over the line. Earlier in the day, the Indian bowling attack restricted the world's No. 1 ODI team to a low total of 191 which was easily chased down.

Here are some interesting stats from India's big win.

14 – The number of times India have reached the semi-final of an ICC tournament, which is a joint-record along with Australia.

16 – Shikhar Dhawan has become the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments in 16 innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring 1000 runs in 18.

1 – India has now registered the record of most number of run outs in this tournament by a fielding side by sending back six batsmen back to the pavilion.

3 – This is Shikhar Dhawan's third consecutive 50+ score in the Champions Trophy. He also becomes the first Indian batsman to achieve this feat.

5 – This is the 5th century garnered from a partnership between Kohli and Dhawan. It is also the second highest number of partnership centuries by Indian batsmen for the 2nd wicket in ODIs.

5 – India has moved into the semi-finals of Champions Trophy for the fifth time. A joint record India holds alongside South Africa.

6 - Shikhar Dhawan's 6th 50+ score earns him the title of the player with most number of 50+ scores in ICC Champions Trophy.

6.66 - AB de Villiers' average in this tournament. It is the lowest average in any ODI series/tournament for a player playing three or more innings.

7 – AB de Villiers has been run out in ICC ODI events seven times which is the second highest for any player – sharing the spot with Rahul Dravid.

11 – The total number of times India have moved into the semi-finals for ICC ODI events. A joint record Team India holds with Austalia.

13 – This was the thirteenth 50+ ODI partnership with an average of 70.2 for the partnership duo.

51 – Runs for which South Africa lost their last eight wickets. They were 140/2 in the 29th over and lost eight wickets for the next 51 runs they scored.

69.73 – Shikhar Dhawan has an average of 69.73 which is the highest for any batsman scoring 1000+ runs in ICC ODI tournaments

74.11 – Quinton de Kock's average against India in ODIs, before today, the best for any batsman with 500+ runs. He has scored five centuries in nine innings.

92.80 – Virat Kohli's batting average while chasing in ODI victories.

