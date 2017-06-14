ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli congratulates Yuvraj Singh on reaching 300 ODIs

Yuvraj will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly in the list of cricketers who have played 300 ODIs

What’s the Story?

As India get ready to take on Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the vital encounter which will be held in Birmingham on June 15.

He spoke on a number of issues ranging from the team combination to India’s batting performances in the first few matches. He had a lot to say about Yuvraj Singh who will be playing reaching a huge milestone against The Tigers. As usual, he was full of praise for the 35-year-old.

“His contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He’s been a total match winner for India and has won a lot of matches and a lot of big tournaments and big series. This is just a testimony to the kind of talent he possesses and one obviously needs to have all those things in place to play 300 ODIs for India,” he said about Yuvraj.

I congratulate him and wish him all the very best and hope he can play a lot more for us and get in those match winning performances all over again. I hope tomorrow is a special one for him,” he concluded.

In case you didn’t know...

Yuvraj Singh will be playing his 300th ODI when the Indian cricket team take on Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy on June 15. Having made his ODI debut in 2000, Yuvraj has constantly featured for the Men in Blue in ODIs over the years and has proved to be a matchwinner on a number of occasions.

The Details:

Yuvraj will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharrudin, and Sourav Ganguly in the list of cricketers who have played 300 ODIs for India.

The Indian cricket team will have their task cut out as they come up against an inspired Bangladesh side who made it to their first ever Champions Trophy semifinals. India topped their group with 4 points to their name as they defeated South Africa and Pakistan and lost to Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Bangladesh produced a stunning performance against New Zealand and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to qualify after losing their first match to England and the

Author’s Take

Yuvraj’s contribution to Indian cricket has been extraordinary. Just like Kohli said, he has proved to be one of the biggest match winners and has performed when it has mattered most.

Despite being dropped from the side on a number of occasions over the years, he has always fought back and made a comeback to the team and proved his critics wrong. All eyes will be on the 35-year-old maestro when he takes the field against Bangladesh.