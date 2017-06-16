ICC Champions Trophy: The decision to introduce Kedar Jadhav proved to be the turning point

RP Singh analyses India's win over Bangladesh.

by RP Singh Analysis 16 Jun 2017, 11:49 IST

Jadhav picked up figures of 2 for 22 in his 6 overs

After Pakistan put in one of their best performances to dismantle England in the opening semifinal on Wednesday, all eyes were on the 2nd semifinal between India and Bangladesh to decide who faces the Men In Green in the final on Sunday.

Virat Kohli opted to bowl after winning the toss and for the first 25 overs of the match at least, it did not seem like the best decision. Bangladesh dominated proceedings during this period, with their batsmen mixing caution with aggression very well.

But Kohli then took a brave call by bringing Kedar Jadhav into the attack and the decision paid off, as he got India back into the game. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshvar Kumar kept the batsmen at check and restricted the opposition to 264 runs.

When the Bangladesh batsmen were motoring along well, it seemed like India were under slight pressure. But Kohli and MS Dhoni, it seemed, were waiting for one wicket for the floodgates to open and that is exactly what happened, as Bangladesh began to lose control, post that.

The decision to bring Jadhav into the attack proved to be the turning point. Like we have seen in earlier matches as well, Hardik Pandya was unable to complete his quota of 10 overs on a consistent basis. If this does turn out to be the case regularly, then including an extra seamer in the playing XI would not be a bad option. The fielding, like in the game against South Africa, was very good, once again.

The difference in quality was evident

As far as the batting is concerned, it was imperious. India batted with aggression from the start and the manner in which Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were playing, perhaps, they might have won the game for their side convincingly, had they be chasing a bigger total.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli completely took the game away from Bangladesh. I would give a bit more credit to the latter since he ensured the momentum did not shift once Dhawan fell and carried India’s charge forward.

As the game moved on, I think we began to observe the difference in quality between the two sides. Skill-wise, India looked the better side, in all three departments. Bangladesh tried to put their best foot forward, but India were the better side on the day.

The win on Thursday means we have an India-Pakistan final at The Oval on Sunday. It should be a good contest between India’s batsmen and Pakistan’s bowlers. I feel Hassan Ali, who has had a superb tournament so far, will be the biggest threat and for India, Kohli and MS Dhoni will hold the key with the bat.

The game on Thursday was also a personal milestone for Yuvraj Singh, who was playing in his 300th ODI. He has had a great career, having played key roles in some of India's biggest triumphs and on Sunday, he would look to add another feather to his cap, in what will be his 7th ICC final.

RP Singh has played Test and limited overs cricket for India and is a World T20 winner.