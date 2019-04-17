×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from Australia’s squad

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
84   //    17 Apr 2019, 10:26 IST

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc
Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup. They have won the tournament on five occasions, three more than India and West Indies, who have won it twice each. The Kangaroos have won four of the last five World Cups, while they have reached the final in five of the last six editions.

The five-time World Champions were struggling in the last 12 months before they turned a corner against India. They won eight ODIs in a row against India and Pakistan which will give them a lot of confidence heading into the World Cup. The return of David Warner and Steve Smith after completing their ban meant that some quality players have missed out from Australia's World Cup squad.

These players would consider themselves unlucky for not making it. So, let us look at a few players who were unlucky not to be picked by the selectors for the Australian World Cup squad.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazelwood
Josh Hazelwood

Josh Hazlewood had emerged as one of the most consistent bowlers for Australia over the last 12-18 months. He was set to lead Australia's pace attack in the summer in England. Sadly, that will not be the case as Hazlewood is yet to recover from an injury.

He suffered a back stress fracture in the Test series against India in January. The right-arm fast bowler was working really hard to recover in order to make the cut for the World Cup. He has not been able to attain full fitness and selectors were not in a mood to take risks.

The Australian selectors want Hazlewood to be fully fit for the Ashes so they opted to not pick him for the World Cup. This must be heartbreaking for the 28-year-old, who must have been hoping to represent his country on the cricket's biggest stage.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Josh Hazlewood Peter Handscomb ODI Cricket
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 notable misses from the Australian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia surprisingly leave out in-form players from their 15-man squad
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from India’s squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 Players who are unlucky to miss out
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup heroes from 2015 who will not play World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Best XI of the retired players who were a part of the 2015 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Australian players who have practically sealed their spot in the squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Players who can provide the 'X-Factor' for their team
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for Australia?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us