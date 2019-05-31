×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC Cricket World Cup: Chris Gayle breaks AB de Villiers' World Cup record en route to victory in the opening match against Pakistan

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
35   //    31 May 2019, 21:45 IST

39-year-old Chris Gayle has now hit more sixes in the ICC World Cup than anybody else in history.
39-year-old Chris Gayle has now hit more sixes in the ICC World Cup than anybody else in history.

What's the story?

West Indian southpaw Chris Gayle inscribed his name in the history books once again when he smashed three sixes in his 33-ball half-century against Pakistan in their inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The burly Jamaican surpassed another great of the game - the now-retired South African legend AB de Villiers - as he set a new world record for most sixes in the competition's history, with a return of 40 maximums in 37 innings.

De Villiers had a whopping 37 sixes to his name in just 23 matches.

In case you didn't know...

The quadrennial world championships currently underway at England and Wales will be the last chapter of Gayle's international's career, who announced his intention of hanging his boots once the event reaches its conclusion.

Only three players have hit 30 or more sixes at the biggest stage of international cricket, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting rounding out the top three.

The heart of the matter...

Gayle, who is considered to be the top batsman in the T20 format of the game, showed that he is just as effective in the 50-over format when he scored 50 runs in just 34 balls in a one-sided fixture against Pakistan to propel the Windies to a thumping 7-wicket victory in their first match of the one-and-a-half month-long extravaganza.

His inning consisted of nine boundaries out of which three were sixes, which took him to the top of the list of players with most sixes in the World Cup, dethroning AB de Villiers from the No.1 spot.


The swashbuckling opener, who has broken numerous records in his illustrious career, has now become a World Cup legend as well.

What's next?

West Indies is the most successful team in T20 World Cup history, having won twice in its 12-year history. With Gayle & Co. looking in good shape, it remains to be seen whether the current squad can parlay their success to the longer one-day format. A win would mark their first World Cup triumph since 1979.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket AB de Villiers Chris Gayle Greatest Cricketers of All Time ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years)
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: Highest individual scores at first 6 positions of the batting line-up
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dark horses West Indies take on unpredictable Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the first two World Cup double-centuries, by Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill in 2015
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 5 times a team went undefeated en route World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan: Why Windies will win their opening encounter
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: De Villiers continues demolition of Windies’ bowling in the World Cup 2007 Super Eight stage
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Pakistan need to be wary of the Windies in their tournament opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 6 players who can break AB de Villiers’ world record 31-ball hundred
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us