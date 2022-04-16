ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Papua New Guinea vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea will take on Oman in the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Papua New Guinea are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win only a single game out of 19. They faced Scotland in their previous fixture and suffered a heavy loss. Papua New Guinea have to be on their toes while facing Oman in their next game.

Batting first, the Scottish side set a target of 288. The Papua New Guinea batters then failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 164 to lose the game by 123 runs.

Oman, on the other hand, have played 31 games so far and won 18. They have 38 points to their name. They lost to Scotland in their last game, which was a closely-fought contest. They will be looking to turn the tables while facing Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, Oman posted 225 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers picked up eight wickets and the game went down to the wire. However, they failed to hold their nerve as the Scottish side chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Oman, Match 6, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: April 16, 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 26 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Probable XIs

Papua New Guinea

Chad Soper picked up two wickets as the side restricted Scotland to 287 in their 20 overs. Tony Ura top-scored with 47 as they were knocked over on 164, losing the game by 123 runs.

Probable XI

Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Dogodo Bau (wk), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Semo Kamea

Oman

Fifties from Kashyap Prajapati (81*) and Mohammad Nadeem (53*) helped Oman finish their innings on 225. Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah picked up three wickets on the bowling front.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Match Prediction

Papua New Guinea are really struggling in the league and they have to be at their absolute best while facing Oman, who are the current table-toppers.

Oman looks a settled unit and fans can expect them to beat Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Prediction: Oman to win this encounter

Papua New Guinea vs Oman live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

