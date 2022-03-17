ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, UAE vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

UAE will take on Nepal in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this contest.

UAE are placed second in the points table. They have won eight of their 15 matches and have 18 points to their name.

UAE comprehensively defeated PNG in their last game to grab two points. Batting first, PNG struggled against UAE, managing to score only 176/8 in their 50 overs.

The UAE batters then stepped up, with Asif Khan remaining unbeaten on 81 to guide his side across the line in the 45th over. They will look to repeat their performance against Nepal in their upcoming clash.

Nepal, on the other hand, have 10 points under their belt with five wins from nine games in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. They beat PNG in their previous fixture in a closely-fought contest.

After being asked to bowl first, the Nepalese bowlers did a fine job of restricting PNG to 204 in their 50 overs. They had a shaky start to the chase but the lower-order batters stepped up as they chased down the total with four balls to spare.

UAE vs Nepal Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Nepal, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 18th 2022, Friday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners might come into play as the pitch tends to get a bit slower as the game progresses. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

UAE vs Nepal Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

UAE vs Nepal Probable XIs

UAE

Basil Hameed picked up four wickets to help his side restrict PNG to 176 in their previous match. Contributions from Asif Khan (81*) and Vriitya Aravind (40) helped them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Nepal

Sompal Kami bowled brilliantly and finished with three wickets as PNG only managed to score 204 in their 50 overs in their most recent fixture. Fifties from Rohit Paudel (58) and Aarif Sheikh (53) helped them get across the line with four balls to spare.

Probable XI

Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami

UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures, albeit in contrasting fashion. Both will come out all guns blazing on Friday and hope to continue the winning run.

UAE have a good balance to their side and fared much better in their last match. They are likely to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter.

UAE vs Nepal live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

