ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, UAE vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 sees UAE lock horns with USA. The Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas, will host this exciting contest.

UAE put up a solid performance to defeat Scotland convincingly in their last fixture. After being asked to bowl first, the UAE bowlers fared brilliantly and knocked over the Scottish side on 171. The batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 45th over to win the game by five wickets.

USA, on the other hand, defeated UAE in their last game played at the same venue. Batting first, the UAE batters struggled as they only managed to score 203 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. On the back of a 70 from Sushant Modani, USA got across the line with four wickets in hand.

UAE vs USA Match Details:

Match: UAE vs USA, Match 6, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2019-23

Date and Time: June 4th 2022, Saturday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland

UAE vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moosa Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement off the deck and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Also the spinners might come in to play as the game progresses.

UAE vs USA Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pearland is expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

UAE vs USA Probable XIs

UAE

Kashif Daud and Karthik Meiyappan picked up two wickets to knock over the Scottish side on 171 in their last match. Vriitya Aravind, coming in at three, scored a half-century to guide the team across the line in the 45th over.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Ahmed Raza (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Akif Raja

USA

In their last game against UAE, Ali Khan and Cameron Stevenson picked up two wickets each to restrict UAE to 203. Sushant Modani scored 70 at the top of the order as they chased down the total with four wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

UAE vs USA Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous encounters. Having lost to the USA in their last meeting, UAE will seek revenge on Saturday.

However, USA look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: USA to win this encounter.

UAE vs USA telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

