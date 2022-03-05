ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman will take on Namibia in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host this clash.

Oman faced the United Arab Emirates in their first match at the same venue. They beat UAE in a close-fought contest to register their 15th win of the competition. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with 32 points to their name.

After being asked to bat first, Oman scored 225 in their 50 overs, losing seven wickets. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and backed up their batters to knock over UAE on 213 to win the game by 12 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Nambia, on the other hand, have played nine games so far and won five. They have ten points to their name and are sitting in the bottom half of the points table. They are in search of some momentum going ahead in the competition.

Nambia’s last fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 was against Oman. It was a close-fought contest and Oman managed to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, Oman posted 291 on the board, losing nine wickets. Namibia tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by nine runs. They will be hoping for a better performance in their upcoming game.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Namibia, Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 6, 2022, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Shoaib Khan top-scored with 61 as they posted 225 on the board against UAE. Bilal Khan starred with the ball as he picked up a fifer and the other bowlers also chipped in as they knocked over UAE on 213.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Namibia

Namibia sit in the bottom half of the table and need to get their combination right before time runs out. They need to fire in unison while facing Oman on Sunday.

Probable XI

Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit (c), Pikky Ya France, Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Oman faced UAE in their last fixture and came out on top in a close-fought contest. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their upcoming fixture against Namibia.

Namibia will face Oman on Sunday and will be looking to finish on the winning side and gain some momentum going ahead in the competition.

Oman have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Oman to win this encounter.

Oman vs Namibia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

