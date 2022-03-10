ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman will square off against Namibia in the fifth match of the Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

Oman are the current table-toppers with 34 points under their belt, having won 16 matches from 26. They beat UAE in a closely-fought contest in their previous fixture.

Batting first, Oman posted 221 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over UAE on 213 runs. Oman will be looking to repeat their performance against Namibia on Friday.

Namibia, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the points table. They have won six out of 11 games so far, collecting 12 points along the way.

Namibia suffered a loss against UAE in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Namibian batters struggled, managing only 205/8 in their 50 overs.

The bowlers then picked up seven wickets but failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost the game by three wickets. Namibia will be looking to get back to winning ways in their upcoming fixture against Oman.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Namibia, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 11th 2022, Friday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket on Friday. The temperature in Sharjah is expected to range between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Khawar Ali scored 63 and was well-supported by Kashyap Prajapati (44). Fayyaz Butt was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as they beat UAE by eight runs in their last game.

Probable XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Namibia

Contributions from David Wiese (67) and Jan Frylinck (57*) lower down the order helped them score 206 in their 50 overs. JJ Smit picked up four wickets but they couldn’t defend the total as UAE won the game by three wickets.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Oman won a closely-fought contest against UAE in their previous fixture and will be looking to repeat their performance on Friday. Namibia’s batters, meanwhile, struggled miserably and have to step up while facing Oman in their upcoming clash.

Going by recent form, Oman are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Oman to win this encounter.

Oman vs Namibia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

