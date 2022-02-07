ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast 

Oman and UAE will face off for the third time in this round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two.

It started with Oman coming to the top of the table while UAE needed to up the ante to climb the ladder from sixth position. And they have done exactly that, winning their first two matches at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

The UAE are currently in fourth position with five wins from nine matches and have 11 points to their name. The first two matches witnessed the UAE side proving their mettle with bat and ball.

In the first game, after inviting Oman to bat first, they conceded 307 runs thanks to Jatinder Singh’s brilliant century.

However, Chirag Suri (115) and Vrittya Aravind (89) set the platform in the chase and then Basil Hameed slammed 61 off just 33 balls to help the UAE chase down the score with one over to spare.

Basil Hameed was once again instrumental in winning the game for UAE in the second match, this time with the ball. He returned with magical figures of 5/17 in less than seven overs as Oman collapsed from being comfortably seated at 158/3 to 195 all out.

UAE stuttered a little bit in the chase, but C Rizwan’s unbeaten 76 made sure that they reached the target with four wickets in hand.

The third and final encounter gives UAE a chance to strengthen their fourth position in the table and reduce the gap between them and the United States.

Meanwhile, Oman will be disappointed to have lost both games so far and will be keen to pull one back on their opponents.

Match: Oman vs United Arab Emirates

Date and Time: February 8, 2022; 11 AM IST

Venue: Al Ameral Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report Oman vs United Arab Emirates

Matches so far have been played on two contrasting pitches. But chasing has proved to be easy on both occasions. Once again, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Weather Report Oman vs United Arab Emirates

Clear skies will welcome both teams in Oman on Tuesday (February 8). There is no chance of rain at all while the temperature will hover around 20-22 degrees Celsius during the match.

Probable Playing XIs Oman vs United Arab Emirates

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kashyap, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (WK), Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

UAE

Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, C Rizwan, Vrittya Aravind (WK), Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja

Match Prediction Oman vs United Arab Emirates

The UAE have momentum with them right now having chased down targets easily in both matches. The toss will play a crucial role, but the UAE will back themselves to win this game despite the outcome of it.

Oman, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends for their poor showing in the last two outings.

Prediction: UAE to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

