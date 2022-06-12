ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and the United States will lock horns in the fourth match of the tri-series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston, on June 12, Sunday.

Oman currently sit on top of the points table in the league with 20 wins and 12 defeats from 34 matches. They have bagged 42 points and are looking pretty confident for more wins.

However, they lost to the United States in the opening game of this tri-series and will be hoping to turn the tables.

Meanwhile, the United States have a pretty strong squad and are using their home conditions well. They defeated Oman in the first game by a big margin and stunned Nepal in a tied game.

The USA will be hoping to add more wins and get to a better spot on the league's points table.

Oman vs United States Match Details

Match: Oman vs United States, Match 4, Tri-Series, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two

Date and Time: June 12, Sunday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

Oman vs United States Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip is expected to assist the batters right from the start of the game. Bowlers need to toil hard and bowl tight lines and lengths to take timely wickets. Any score above 250 would be tough for the chasing side to go for a win.

Oman vs United States Weather Forecast

The weather in Houston has been kind to all sides so far without any rain interruptions. We can expect the temperatures to hover around 25 degrees Celsius during game time.

Oman vs United States Probable XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Oman's top-order batter, has scored over 1000 runs in the ongoing league in 33 innings. Bilal Khan, the side's star bowler, has picked up 73 wickets. The two players are leading the respective run-scoring and wicket-taking charts.

Predicted XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

United States

Monank Patel, the US batter, has 822 runs to his name from 22 innings. With the ball, Saurabh Netravalkar has picked up 36 wickets, leading the charts for their side in the league.

Predicted XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Rahul Jariwala, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel

Oman vs United States Match Prediction

After losing their first match of the ongoing tri-series against the United States, Oman made a strong comeback to defeat Nepal.

It would be a close contest between the two sides and Oman would be keen to take a big win against the strongly competing United States side.

Prediction: Oman are expected to win this encounter.

Oman vs United States telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code App and Website.

