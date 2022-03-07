ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, UAE vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off against Namibia in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host this encounter.

UAE have played 11 games so far in the league, winning five. With 12 points to their name, they are in the bottom half of the table.

UAE suffered a loss to Oman in a closely-fought contest in their last game. Bowling first, the UAE bowlers did a fine job of restricting Oman to 225 in their 50 overs, picking up seven wickets in the process.

The batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out on 213, 12 runs short of the target. They have to be on their toes while facing an upbeat Namibia in their upcoming clash.

Namibia have played 10 games in the competition so far, winning six. They are in the fourth position above UAE with 12 points in their kitty.

Namibia beat Oman comprehensively in their previous fixture. After electing to bat first, skipper Gerhard Erasmus led the charge with the bat. His unbeaten century helped them post 226 on the board in their 50 overs.

The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to knock over Oman on 116 in the 43rd over, resulting in a win by 110 runs. Namibia will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum into their upcoming clash.

UAE vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Namibia, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 8th 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

UAE vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The spinners are expected to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

UAE vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is likely to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

UAE vs Namibia Probable XIs

UAE

Zahoor Khan picked up three wickets and helped his side restrict Oman to 225. Vriitya Aravind top-scored with 44 but a lack of significant partnerships resulted in them getting knocked over on 213, losing the game by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus scored a fantastic ton (121* off 120 balls) to help his side post a respectable total on the board. David Wiese, JJ Smit, Tangeni Lungameni and Jan Frylinck picked up two wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

UAE vs Namibia Match Prediction

UAE lost to Oman in a closely-fought contest while Namibia defeated Oman comprehensively in their last game. Namibia will thus be riding with confidence coming into this game.

The hosts need to be on their toes to challenge Namibia on Tuesday. But the latter appear to have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

UAE vs Namibia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

