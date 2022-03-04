ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, UAE vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will clash in a World Cup League Two game on Saturday (March 5) at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 30 points from 23 matches. They will need to work on their net run rate, which is currently at -0.196. They tied their previous game against the UAE last month at Al Amerat.

After being put in to bat first, Oman were shot out for 214 in 49.3 overs. Kashyap Prajapati top-scored for them with a 57-run knock, laced with three fours and a six. Skipper Maqsood and Naseem Khushi also made useful scores in the 30s and guided Oman through.

In the run-chase, the UAE lost wickets at pretty regular intervals. The likes of Waseem Muhammad and Mohammad Usman got starts, but both failed to convert them into big scores. Rohan Mustafa and Basil Hameed then looked set to take the UAE home, but they got out as Oman kept making comebacks.

At one point in time, the UAE found themselves at 169 for eight in 43.3 overs. From there on, Kashif Daud took charge. The right-hander scored a run-a-ball 52, decorated with three fours and as many sixes. But Akif Raja was run out on the last ball as the game ended in a tie.

Match Details - UAE vs Oman

Match: Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Match 1.

Date and Time: March 5, 2022; 11 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one so far in the tournament. The batters need to be circumspect while playing their strokes. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be pleasant for playing cricket. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Probable playing XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeshan Maqsood (C), Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (WK), Nestor Dhamba, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan.

UAE

Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Darius D’Silva, Figy John, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan.

Match Prediction

UAE have won quite a few matches in recent times. With those few wins under their belt, they look like the favorites to come up trumps in this contest.

Prediction: UAE to win the game.

Broadcast Details

Live Streaming: Fancode.

