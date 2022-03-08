ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, UAE vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United Arab Emirates will square off against Oman in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host this exciting contest.

UAE have played 11 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23 so far, winning five and losing four. They faced Namibia in their last encounter and defeated them convincingly.

Bowling first, the UAE bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Namibian side to 206. They picked up eight wickets in the process.

They got off to a shaky start in the chase but a solid partnership between Basil Hameed and Kashif Daud helped them chase down the total.

Oman, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the table. They have won 15 of their 25 matches and have 32 points under their belt. They faced Namibia in their last encounter and suffered a heavy loss.

After being asked to bowl first, the Oman bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Namibia on 226. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they failed to adapt to the conditions and were bundled out for 116 in the 43rd over to lose the game by 110 runs.

They have to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

UAE vs Oman Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Oman, Match 4, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 9, 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

UAE vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground is on the slower side. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

The spinners will get assistance from the surface and expect the ball to turn as the game progresses.

UAE vs Oman Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket on Wednesday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

UAE vs Oman Probable XIs

UAE

Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddique picked up three and two wickets respectively, helping UAE restrict Namibia to 206. Contributions from Basil Hameed and Kashif Daud allowed them to get across the line.

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Oman

Bilal Khan starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets to help his side knock over Namibia on 226. Skipper Khawar Ali top-scored with 43 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 116.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali (c), Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan

UAE vs Oman Match Prediction

UAE beat Namibia convincingly in their previous encounter and will be riding high with confidence. Oman suffered a heavy loss against Namibia in their previous encounter and have to fire in unison in their upcoming clash against the UAE.

The UAE look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter.

UAE vs Oman live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

