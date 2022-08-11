ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, UAE vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on the United States (USA) in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 on August 11 at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen, Scotland.

UAE lost their previous game against Scotland by 62 runs. Batting first, Scotland put up a healthy total of 262 on the board. In reply, the UAE lost quick wickets at the top. Despite some consolidation in the middle, they could not get closer to the target as they were bowled out for 198 in just 41.5 overs, falling well short in the end.

USA, on the other hand, have played 24 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League T20 2019-23 so far. They have managed to win 11 matches, losing 12 along the way. With 23 points, the USA are placed fourth in the table at the moment.

The UAE will be keen to bounce back after a defeat in the previous game while the USA aim to move up the table.

UAE vs USA: Match Details

Match: UAE vs USA, Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23

Date and Time: August 11, 2022, Thursday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen, Scotland.

UAE vs USA: Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature. It is expected to be a sporting track with enough help for both the batters and the bowlers. Spinners are likely to come into play as the game progresses and have a vital role to carry out. The average first-innings total here is 228.

UAE vs USA: Weather Forecast

The conditions are suited for a full game of cricket without any interruptions. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

UAE vs USA: Probable XIs

UAE

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Sabir Ali.

USA

Probable XI

Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Yasir Mohammad.

UAE vs USA: Match Prediction

Both teams are in the top four at the moment and this is a crucial game for them. UAE lost their previous game and are under pressure coming into this contest. They do not have a good record against USA in the recent matches that the two sides have played as well. Hence, the USA are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: USA to win this encounter

UAE vs USA: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee