ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 4 loopholes currently plaguing the Indian team combination

Urvil Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 // 02 Nov 2018, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 gets closer, all eyes are on the current Indian teams combination. The battalion led by the 'Modern Master' Virat Kohli is almost picture perfect. Yes, almost.

Virat Kohli leading the Indian team on the field

Here is a list of factors that might put a spanner in the hopes of India winning the World Cup next year:

1. Lack of a settled bowling combination

Over the past decade, India have raised their fielding level significantly and have just found the right balance for their batting unit as well. But the generation-old problem of bowling still prevails.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Men in Blue are yet to find the right sort of combination in the bowling department. The lack of clean performances by Bhuvneshwar Kumar is worrisome, and India don't have any better contender for the second seamer (Jasprit Bumrah being the first, who has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game).

2. All-rounder woes

Hardik Pandya still needs to prove his authenticity as the fifth bowler. Despite putting in promising batting performances on various occasions, this young all-rounder is yet to make his presence felt as a genuine third fast bowling option.

Hardik Pandya

After getting injured in his follow-through during the Asia Cup against Pakistan, no further news of his fitness has been talked about.

3. Ravindra Jadeja's batting

Ravindra Jadeja needs to prove his ability to bat in the lower order as an alternative. Making a comeback after a long span of time, this slow left-arm orthodox bowler has made his presence felt but unlike Pandya, he is not known for his ability to carry forward the innings as a recognized batsman.

Ravindra Jadeja

Nonetheless, he is the best alternative contender for the spot of the all-rounder after Pandya.

4. Lack of sixth bowling option

The Indian team also lacks a reliable sixth bowling option. A sixth bowler can easily get away with 5-6 overs in the middle, which can provide luxury to the skipper in managing the front-line bowlers effectively even if one of them is having a bad day.

At times Kedar Jadhav has provided the cushion of that extra bowler, but recent selections raise questions over his spot in the XI. Suresh Raina was the first choice after the IPL season but his batting inconsistency made the spot vacant again. That said, it seems after last two ODIs against West Indies that Jadhav will be tried out for a few more games now.

The next few ODIs would be very crucial and can bring a lot more changes not only in bowling but in the batting order as well. Will India draft in another medium fast, left-arm orthodox option, or can they work with Jadhav as an extra bowling option?

It wouldn’t be surprising if we see a couple of shuffles and swaps happening in the current set team. Until then, all we can do is hold on to our seats and watch the boys play.