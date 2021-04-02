ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on April 2

Pakistan kicked off their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against South Africa with a thrilling 3-wicket win. The visitors chased down 274 runs in Centurion, riding on a 177-run second-wicket partnership between Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam.

Courtesy the win, Pakistan have leapt to fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. Babar Azam's men have 30 points to their name after four matches. Meanwhile, South Africa are above Sri Lanka because they lost to Pakistan by a close margin.

Pakistan is in the Top 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League now

The Pakistan cricket team have a marginally better net run rate than the fifth-placed Afghanistan team. Bangladesh, West Indies and India each dropped down a spot because after Pakistan's victory.

The next ODI of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series will take place in Johannesburg. A win in that game could take Pakistan to the number one position in the standings.

Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq help Pakistan record their first overseas win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Rassie van der Dussen became the first South African player to smash a century in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. His maiden ODI hundred guided the home team to 273/6 from 55/4. David Miller supported him with a half-century.

In reply, Pakistan got off to an excellent start thanks to Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq's partnership. However, Anrich Nortje picked up four wickets in the space of six overs to turn the game in South Africa's favor. Eventually, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf kept their nerve to take Pakistan to fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table.