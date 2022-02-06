ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on February 6

Team India have moved up to seventh position in the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India registered their sixth win in 10 games and now have 59 points to their name in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. West Indies, on the other hand, moved down to eighth position, registering their eighth loss in 13 matches.

The hosts dominated the opening ODI of the series against West Indies, during which they also became the first side to feature in 1000 one-day internationals. Bowling first after winning the toss, India’s bowlers restricted the Windies to 176 in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout performer with 4/49, while Washington Sundar claimed 3 for 30. Young pacer Prasidh Krishna also impressed with figures of 2 for 29.

Things could have been worse for the visitors, as they stumbled to 79 for 7 in the 23rd over. However, Jason Holder top-scored with 57 from 71 to give the innings some respectability. He found some support from Fabian Allen, who chipped in with a handy 29.

India’s response was led by skipper Rohit Sharma, who top-scored with 60 from 51 balls. India lost a few wickets in quick succession after Rohit’s departure. They found themselves in a spot of bother at 116 for 4. However, Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26*) took India home without any further trouble.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

The updated World Cup Super League points table.

England are currently at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. They have registered nine wins and five losses from 15 matches, and have 95 points to their credit with a net run rate of 0.838. Bangladesh are in second position with 80 points from 12 games. They have registered eight wins and four losses so far.

Ireland are in third spot with 68 points, while Sri Lanka are fourth after having gathered 62 points. Afghanistan and Australia have 60 points each, followed by India (59) and West Indies (50). Pakistan and South Africa, with 40 and 39 points respectively, are 9th and 10th.

