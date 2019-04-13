ICC Cricket World Cup: Virender Sehwag picks his squad for the World Cup

Virender Sehwag has picked his squad for the World Cup

What's the story?

With just two days left for the Indian World Cup squad to be announced, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked his squad for the World Cup. The squad has eight changes from the 2015 World Cup squad.

The background

The Indian team for the ICC World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in England & Wales from May this year, will be announced on April 15. Hence, former cricketers have started picking their choices for the 15 men who will travel to England. Former swashbuckling Indian opener Virender Sehwag is the latest entrant to this list.

The details

On his social media account, Virender Sehwag has picked the 15 men he thinks should represent India at the World Cup.

Virender Sehwag's World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, B Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Virender Sehwag has gone in with five batsmen, two wicket-keepers, three all-rounders, two spinners and three pacers in his choice of the 15 men. Neither Ambati Rayudu nor Dinesh Karthik have been included in Sehwag's squad, with the former cricketer going with a younger and more dynamic duo in KL Rahul and Rishab Pant. Sehwag has also picked both Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad, selecting only three mainstream fast bowlers in the squad.

What's next?

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced that the squad for the World Cup would be announced on April 15. Most of the Indian players are in decent form in this season of the IPL. Although there could be discussions regarding about three or four spots in the squads, the core of the Indian team is ready and will look to maintain the momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Advertisement