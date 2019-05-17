CWC 2019: 3 key players who can help India lift the World Cup trophy

Dhoni is the most important member of the Indian squad going into the multi-nation tournament.

The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup is just two weeks away and all the teams will be looking to zone in on the right team combinations ahead of the showpiece event.

India enter the competition as one of the favourites and will look to lift only their third World Cup trophy. India have the right blend of youth and experience in the squad along with some match-winners who can prove to be pivotal in their journey in the tournament.

In this article, we look at three key players who can help India win ICC World Cup 2019.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world today

Without a shadow of a doubt, Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world today. Possessing an extremely quick action, he has the ability to trouble the batsmen with the extra bounce and nip that he can get off the wicket.

His ability to send down toe-crushing Yorkers and well-directed bouncers along with his variations in pace make him an important weapon in the arsenal of captain Virat Kohli. Bumrah was in excellent form during the 12th edition of the IPL, picking up 19 wickets at an economy of just 6.63 runs per over.

India will be hoping that Bumrah carries that form into the World Cup as well.

#2 Virat Kohli

India will be looking to Kohli to produce magic with the willow in the World Cup

Virat Kohli is just 30 years old but is already considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game. The batting maestro has been in prolific form with the bat in the last three years, scoring runs by the truckload.

In his last 50 ODI innings, Kohli has scored a whopping 3151 runs including a colossal 14 hundreds and 11 fifties. Kohli has led from the front, with the bat and as the captain, and is the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up going into the 2019 World Cup.

India will be looking to the batting maestro to produce some magical innings with the willow in the World Cup.

#3 Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni's versatility and his knowledge of the game is pivotal for India in the World Cup

At the age of 37, MS Dhoni is the most important member of the Indian squad going into the multi-nation tournament. The amount of experience that Dhoni possesses, his ability to think on his feet and back himself when confronted with a tricky chase makes him a pivotal part of the Indian batting line-up.

There is also no denying the fact that Dhoni is still the best wicketkeeper in the world. Moreover, Kohli still leaves it to Dhoni to make crucial changes in the field in the final overs, and Dhoni’s inputs from behind the stumps still work wonders for the team.

Dhoni's versatility and the vast amount of knowledge that he has about the game make him a key member of the Indian set up, and the Indian team will look to win the World Cup to give a fitting farewell to the legendary cricketer.