ICC disallows the use of saliva to shine the ball

Cricket's highest governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), disallowed the use of saliva to maintain the shine of the ball during matches. The chairman of the ICC cricket committee, Anil Kumble and his panel members recommended changes to ICC regulations that seemed heavily influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kumble spoke about the extraordinary times that the world is currently going through and therefore listed out certain changes to look after the health of the people involved in bringing the game of cricket back to the field.

Although the use of saliva to maintain the shine of the ball was dissuaded, ICC continued its decision to use sweat as an option after it was made clear that the transmission of the virus through sweat was highly unlikely.

In this regard, the chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee Anil Kumble said:

“We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the Committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved.”

Other recommendations by the ICC Cricket Committee

There were a few other recommendations proposed by the Kumble-led committee to facilitate a safe return of international cricket. The said recommendations involved changing rules relating to neutral umpiring and about enhancing technological help to local umpires..

Relaxing the rule of non-neutral umpires in all international games

The committee asked for leniency in the system of non-neutral umpires in international matches. This move will prevent travelling of neutral umpires to different parts of the world and help ICC to increase their pool of local umpires who would get some international experience under their belt.

Use of an extra DRS referral on an interim basis

The increased pool of local umpires would be given the cushion of extra technological support for a brief period as a temporary measure. The ICC media release said the following in this regard:

"Given the challenges of international travel with borders being closed, limited commercial flights and mandatory quarantine periods, the Committee recommended that local match officials be appointed in the short-term."

