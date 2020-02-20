ICC likely to start U-19 Women's World Cup from next year

What’s the story?

In a massive development for women’s cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is working on an Under-19 World Cup for women. The apex body could soon be initiating the bidding process for hosting rights of the tournament which could be played next year.

In case you didn’t know

Recently, ICC made a lot of proposals to increase white-ball games in men’s cricket from the next cycle onwards.

However, this is the first big announcement they have made with regards to women’s cricket.

The heart of the matter

A source in the ICC told TOI:

“In its last board meeting, ICC had approved four U-19 Women’s World Cups in the 2023-31 cycle. But now it wants to start the tournament in 2021. The bidding process for hosting rights was due to start in early 2020.”

The source added:

“Establishing the U-19 Women’s World Cup is aimed at improving the pathway for young cricketers and an effort to bring about parity, in terms of opportunities, with men’s cricket.”

The format of the event is yet to be disclosed but it will likely be the same as the men’s U-19 World Cup, i.e. the 50-over format.

What’s next?

Women’s cricket currently has the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup but there are no tournaments for Test cricket. Along with the U-19 World Cup, the ICC should look into promoting women’s Test cricket as well.